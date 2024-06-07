Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Financial Contrast

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -42.38% -35.91% Biogen 12.07% 14.83% 8.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ikena Oncology and Biogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biogen 0 9 17 0 2.65

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.43%. Biogen has a consensus price target of $286.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.09%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Biogen.

75.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Biogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Biogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $9.16 million 9.22 -$68.17 million ($1.58) -1.11 Biogen $9.84 billion 3.34 $1.16 billion $8.01 28.14

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Ikena Oncology. Ikena Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biogen beats Ikena Oncology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway. The company also develops IK-595, a molecular glue designed to trap MEK and RAF in an inactive complex. Ikena Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS. It offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; OCREVUS for relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; LUNSUMIO to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma; glofitamab for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and other anti-CD20 therapies. In addition, the company is developing various products for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, neuropsychiatry, genetic neurodevelopmental disorders, and biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. It has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.