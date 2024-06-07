Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 3.8%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.90. 72,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,279,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biohaven

Biohaven Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,690,781.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 252,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,764. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.