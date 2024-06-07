BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Holdings Raised by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 526.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,056,000 after buying an additional 86,343 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,735,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,526,000 after buying an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in BioNTech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 506,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,037. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $85.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average of $95.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

