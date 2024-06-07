Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $84.25

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.25 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 77 ($0.99). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 2,307 shares changing hands.

Bisichi Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £8.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,025.00 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39.

Bisichi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $3.00. Bisichi’s dividend payout ratio is 35,000.00%.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

