Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $12.94 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.94 million and approximately $48,783.14 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00084244 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00029906 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00011994 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 257.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

