Bitcoin Trading Up 2.3% This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $69,162.02 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,363.12 billion and approximately $2.00 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.88 or 0.00698181 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00056186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00084059 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,709,143 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.