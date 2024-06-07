BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of BlackRock worth $521,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments increased its stake in BlackRock by 16.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 74.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.8 %

BLK traded down $6.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $772.40. 159,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,441. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $781.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $788.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

