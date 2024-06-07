BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Down 0.9%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $763.41 and last traded at $771.42. 84,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 608,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $778.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $781.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $788.34. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after buying an additional 749,654 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 77,524.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,211,390,000 after buying an additional 641,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,831,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.