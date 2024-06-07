BNB Price Reaches $683.87 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $683.87 or 0.00986146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 15% against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $100.91 billion and approximately $3.02 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,564,584 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,564,659.11051327. The last known price of BNB is 706.53830717 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2179 active market(s) with $2,949,079,448.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

