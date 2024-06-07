Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $240.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

NYSE BA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.47. 2,251,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,865,222. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.55. Boeing has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average of $204.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

