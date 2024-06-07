Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 0%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $186.53 and last traded at $188.60. 1,195,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,907,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.17. The company has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a PE ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 220,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Boeing by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

