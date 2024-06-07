Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,185,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Booking by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $10.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,799.98. The company had a trading volume of 94,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,971. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,579.36 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,637.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,539.35. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

