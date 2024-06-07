Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,448 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $173,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 67,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,918,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.