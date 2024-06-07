Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

BWMN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 2.0 %

BWMN opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,268,237.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $311,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,268,237.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,152,747. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 53,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also

