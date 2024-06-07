BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.88.

NYSE:BP opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. BP has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BP will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

Institutional Trading of BP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

