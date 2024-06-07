Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRZE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.06.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. Braze has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 18.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 42.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 52.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

