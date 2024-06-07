Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,341.16.

Broadcom stock opened at $1,401.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $787.51 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The company has a market capitalization of $649.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,336.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,227.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

