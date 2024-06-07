Brokerages Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT at $9.92

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. Clarus has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $9.58.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 191,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Clarus by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

