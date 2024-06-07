Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $68.85

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

ELS stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 15.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 73.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 294.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 120,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 90,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 113,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

