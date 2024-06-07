Brokerages Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Price Target at $103.17

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO opened at $97.52 on Friday. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average of $109.41.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 3,063.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

