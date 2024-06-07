BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Lowered to $100.00 at CIBC

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.67.

BRP Price Performance

BRP stock opened at $63.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.09. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $92.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. As a group, analysts predict that BRP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 232.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRP by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

