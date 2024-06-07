BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$98.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$103.00.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$86.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.07.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

