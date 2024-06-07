Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.26. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 63,704 shares traded.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

Featured Articles

