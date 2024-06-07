Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.59

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and traded as high as $21.12. Buzzi shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 1,205 shares.
Buzzi Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.
About Buzzi
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
