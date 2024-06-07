BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Coverage Initiated at CLSA

CLSA started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.43.

BWXT opened at $89.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.19. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

