Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.62

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $5.85. Caesarstone shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 42,026 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 21,632.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 89.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 155,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

