Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,738 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 11,138 shares.The stock last traded at $39.60 and had previously closed at $41.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CALT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.78 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 160.87% and a negative net margin of 40.19%. Analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

