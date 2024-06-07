Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its position in Campbell Soup by 3,237.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 305,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 190,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

