Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Down 4.3%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.81. 548,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 961,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Camping World alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CWH

Camping World Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -492.75 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.