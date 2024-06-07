Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.55. 43,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,530. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$6.50 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$873.72 million, a P/E ratio of -28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities raised Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.