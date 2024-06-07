Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$110.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE:CNQ opened at C$98.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$105.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.70. The firm has a market cap of C$105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$69.83 and a 52-week high of C$112.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.20, for a total transaction of C$285,282.00. Also, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. Insiders sold a total of 313,592 shares of company stock worth $30,782,419 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.