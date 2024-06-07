Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWB. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.58.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

TSE:CWB opened at C$25.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.55. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$23.21 and a 52 week high of C$31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.