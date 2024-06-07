Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.40. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$3.74 and a one year high of C$26.00. The firm has a market cap of C$732.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

