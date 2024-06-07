Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Proto Labs

Proto Labs Stock Up 2.2 %

PRLB stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $821.76 million, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.