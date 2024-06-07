Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,820 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

