Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.66

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 298819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

