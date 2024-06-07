Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Carter’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

