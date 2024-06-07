Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $110.85 and last traded at $110.28. Approximately 2,705,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,695,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.67.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $347,679.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,654,268.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,198,273 shares of company stock worth $126,840,290. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

