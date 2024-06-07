Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading 0.7% Higher

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $332.88 and last traded at $330.45. 718,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,541,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

