CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.67. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 116 shares traded.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.
