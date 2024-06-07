Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stake Raised by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,396 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Celanese worth $46,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Celanese by 26.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.47. 641,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,683. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

