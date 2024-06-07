CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 5,156 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.77. 2,207,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.49. The company has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

