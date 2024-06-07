CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,881 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 56,864 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,926,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,000,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

