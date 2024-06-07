CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.97 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,036 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in JD.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. HSBC boosted their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,659,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,521,398. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

