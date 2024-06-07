CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,569 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,444,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,926,000 after buying an additional 152,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Aramark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,614,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,545,000 after buying an additional 91,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,758,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,719,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,358 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,982,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,918,000 after purchasing an additional 259,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.26. 2,820,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

