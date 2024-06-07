CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $2,061,490,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $288,168,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $263,421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,230,000 after acquiring an additional 611,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

Accenture stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.40. 2,622,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

