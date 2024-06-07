CenterBook Partners LP Sells 124,948 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,948 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 202,766 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,486,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.68. 13,572,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,351,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Several research firms have commented on VRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

