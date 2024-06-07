CenterBook Partners LP Sells 47,498 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,110 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 47,498 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. 9,403,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

