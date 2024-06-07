CenterBook Partners LP Sells 8,369 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after buying an additional 446,483 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 378,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after purchasing an additional 272,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $94,650,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,492,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,369,000 after purchasing an additional 208,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of DAR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.06. 1,501,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,861. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

