CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNP. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.17. 5,116,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.